Our Mission is to build a platform where you can explore, build & grow a kickass product/startup/business & discover all the tools & resources, as opposed to today's lengthy & tedious process.

Roadmap 2017 - What we are committed to launch in 2017

Startup Resources

A well curated list of all the useful tools you can use to build your business.


Expected Launch - October, 2017

Learning Platform

Video based courses which will guide you to launch your business in effective and timely manner.

Expected Launch - November, 2017

Daily Feed

Data-driven insights sourced from millions of data points to help you predict the next big business.

Expected Launch - December, 2017

Nuton - Launching in Early 2018.

We are commited to build a platform where an idea can be turned into a business without any hassle and shitload of work.  For that, we will be utilising the two prominent technologies i.e. Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

We are building a neural network model to create businesses of the future.

Blockchain1

Blockchain

We are incorporating smart contracts in our platform by utilising the power of blockchain

👋 hello@nuton.biz