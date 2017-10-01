Our Mission is to build a platform where you can explore, build & grow a kickass product/startup/business & discover all the tools & resources, as opposed to today's lengthy & tedious process.
Roadmap 2017 - What we are committed to launch in 2017
Nuton - Launching in Early 2018.
We are commited to build a platform where an idea can be turned into a business without any hassle and shitload of work. For that, we will be utilising the two prominent technologies i.e. Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.
Artificial Intelligence
We are building a neural network model to create businesses of the future.
Blockchain
We are incorporating smart contracts in our platform by utilising the power of blockchain