A smarter way to start a business.

A weekly newsletter {in the form of #how to guides} which helps you in building & launching a startup in few days.

idea

Ideas

documentation

Action Plan

cogwheel

Tools

diagram

Growth Hacking

Join thousands of subscribers who get latest trends & insights in well-detailed guides and build awesome stuff.

Detailed Analysis

Detailed Analysis

We pick a category and provide a detailed scenario of that sector along with the recent developments.

Tools Required

Tools Required

We will curate the list of all the important tools which are required to build a startup in that category.

Launch Strategy

Launch Strategy

We will guide you through the steps required to take off your startup in an effective way.

Here's what the skeleton of our newsletter looks like.

Ecommerce

Ecommerce Business

An ecommerce platform or store is touted as the best online business as it is easy to set up and grow from scratch. But starting an ecommerce website can be scary & exhaustive if you don't know the right strategy and the right tools to support your business model.
So, what is the right way to build an ecommerce store, let's dive in the process and build your business.

What is the market size

Year 2017 is predicted to grow the ecommerce industry to a whooping $370 billion. 53% of global internet users have made an online purchase in 2016, that's approximately 1 billion users.

How to select the product to sell

The best way to start the research is to follow the latest trends on the social media (like facebook, twitter & instagram) and focus on the products which are in trend like the slogan tshirts, mobile cases or fidget spinners.

What are the tools needed

Selecting an ecommerce store builder might be a tedious task as there are many options based on their features. But Shopify is the only integrated & complete platform which stands out with its amazing features.

Initial Marketing for your store

Most crucial and important step is to find the early adopters for your store who will give you the feedback on their experience. Platforms like Product Hunt, Betalist & Reddit are the ones that will help your store in gaining those gems.

Recent Developments

Right now, online retail is everywhere and looks like, it's here to stay. Even offline retail chains are adopting the online strategies or closing their stores to become a full fledged online ecommerce company. Companies like Xiaomi have mastered the art of online retailing.

We will be covering hundreds of businesses like Subscription based business, Social Media Brand, SaaS business, SME, IoT enabled products, Video Channel etc. so that you, as an entrepreneur never runs out of ideas.

👋 hello@nuton.biz