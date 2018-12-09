Video Editor & CMS

Wistia is an internet video hosting and analytics company that enables marketers to track and analyze web video viewers.
Vimeo provides a powerful platform to host, share, and sell videos in the highest quality possible.
Loom is a new kind of work communication tool that helps you get your message across through instantly shareable video.
Increase engagement, retention, motivation, and conversion using rich media made simply with Vyond.
Create impressive videos in minutes with Animoto’s drag-and-drop video maker. No video editing experience necessary.
YouTube, a video-sharing platform, allows users to upload, view, and share videos, including movie and music clips and amateur content.
Powtoon is a creative platform that lets users make awesome videos and animated presentations.
Sell more stuff with stunning videos. Create content in minutes. See results in no time.
Magisto is a platform that provides smart A.I. assistance for video editing, publishing, and marketing.
Make a video from your own content. Stitch clips together from images, gifs and videos. Easily upload your favorite media, or just paste a link!
Adobe Premiere Pro CC is a rich, comprehensive video editing tool for beginners to professionals.
WeVideo is the online video editor that makes it easy to capture, create, view and share your movies at up to 4K resolution for stunning playback anywhere.