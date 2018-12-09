Mutual Funds & Hedge Funds

Discover

Providers Logo-vF

Get Listed

Twitter Logo

Connect on twitter

About Us

About us

Video Editor & CMS

Wistia Logo

Wistia

Wistia is an internet video hosting and analytics company that enables marketers to track and analyze web video viewers.

Go To Website
Vimeo Logo

Vimeo

Vimeo provides a powerful platform to host, share, and sell videos in the highest quality possible.

Go To Website
Loom Logo

Loom

Loom is a new kind of work communication tool that helps you get your message across through instantly shareable video.

Go To Website
Vyond Logo

Vyond

Increase engagement, retention, motivation, and conversion using rich media made simply with Vyond.

Go To Website
Animoto Logo

Animoto

Create impressive videos in minutes with Animoto’s drag-and-drop video maker. No video editing experience necessary.

Go To Website
YouTube Logo

YouTube

YouTube, a video-sharing platform, allows users to upload, view, and share videos, including movie and music clips and amateur content.

Go To Website
Powtoon Logo

Powtoon

Powtoon is a creative platform that lets users make awesome videos and animated presentations.

Go To Website
Biteable Logo

Biteable

Sell more stuff with stunning videos. Create content in minutes. See results in no time.

Go To Website
Magisto Logo

Magisto

Magisto is a platform that provides smart A.I. assistance for video editing, publishing, and marketing.

Go To Website
Kapwing Logo

Kapwing

Make a video from your own content. Stitch clips together from images, gifs and videos. Easily upload your favorite media, or just paste a link!

Go To Website
Adobe Premier Pro Logo

Adobe Premier Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro CC is a rich, comprehensive video editing tool for beginners to professionals. 

Go To Website
WeVideo Logo

WeVideo

WeVideo is the online video editor that makes it easy to capture, create, view and share your movies at up to 4K resolution for stunning playback anywhere.

Go To Website

Why Nuton?

Software has eaten the world. There is a software for everything. We want to make it easy to find the right software, saas and web services for your next project, startup or business.

Software for everyone.

from retail store associate to a management consultant, bringing the software toolkit to everyone.

Covering every industry.

Thousands of softwares & services, covering all types of business processes & sectors.

Launchpad for providers.

providing a launchpad to software builders to get the initial users & insights they need.

Get Listed

Submit your SaaS, software and web service for our review and if selected, get qualified leads & boost your revenue.

Let's start

Software101.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Connect with Nuton.

Company

About us

Platform

Careers

Sitemap

Partners

Get Listed

Discover

Community

Top Categories

Technology

Sales & Marketing

Finance

Ecommerce

Any Query or Feedback or to say “Hi”, just shoot an email.

hello@nuton.co

Copyright © 2019 Nuton  |   Website Terms   |   Privacy Policy  |  Credits: Icons-Flaticon

Bitnami